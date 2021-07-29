HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the moments before a deadly crash on Route 15 south in Hamden on Wednesday.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., in the area of exit 60.
Police said a woman, identified as 57-year-old Lisa Vecchitto of Waterbury, died in the crash.
According to police, for an unknown reason, Vecchitto's vehicle veered off the road, into a wooded area, and struck a tree.
Shortly after, the car caught fire.
Police said Vecchitto was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.