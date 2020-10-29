Hebron suspect

State police hope the public can help identify a burglary suspect who hit two businesses in Hebron, the most recent happening on Oct. 27.

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - State police released a surveillance picture of a suspect who they said burglarized two businesses in Hebron.

The incident in the photograph happened early Tuesday morning.

No other details were released.

According to troopers, the suspect was driving a silver-colored Mitsubishi SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Colchester at 860-465-5400, extension 4009. Calls can be made anonymously.

