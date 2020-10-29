HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - State police released a surveillance picture of a suspect who they said burglarized two businesses in Hebron.
The incident in the photograph happened early Tuesday morning.
No other details were released.
According to troopers, the suspect was driving a silver-colored Mitsubishi SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Colchester at 860-465-5400, extension 4009. Calls can be made anonymously.
