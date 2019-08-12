ELLINGTON/ SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing woman in Ellington.
State police say 45-year-old Kimberly Kasulis was last seen on Sunday in the area of the Soap Stone Mountain Trail in Ellington/ Somers.
Police say Kasulis is 5'4", 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Troop C at 860-896-3200.
