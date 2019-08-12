Kimberly Kasulis Ellington

State police say 45-year-old Kimberly Kasulis was last seen on Sunday in the area of the Soap Stone Mountain Trail in Ellington/ Somers.

 Connecticut State Police

ELLINGTON/ SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing woman in Ellington. 

State police say 45-year-old Kimberly Kasulis was last seen on Sunday in the area of the Soap Stone Mountain Trail in Ellington/ Somers. 

Police say Kasulis is 5'4", 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Troop C at 860-896-3200. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.