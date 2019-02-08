MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Middlefield was reported missing on Tuesday.
According to state police, Mark Gribko, 53, was last seen driving a 2005 silver Toyota 4Runner.
Troopers said the registration plate reads AM07435.
Gribko was described as standing 5'8" tall, weighing 160 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-399-2100.
