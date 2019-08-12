ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing woman in Ellington.
State police said 45-year-old Kimberly Kasulis was last seen on Saturday in the area of the Soap Stone Mountain Trail on the Ellington-Somers line.
They said her vehicle was found abandoned in the area with her cell phone by it.
K9 units searched the area until the sun set on Sunday.
Troopers said they expect to resume the search on Monday morning with the help of the Ellington and Somers fire departments.
Troopers said Kasulis is 5'4" tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 860-896-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.