SPRAGUE, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a plow truck driver who was involved in a hit-and-run.
According to the resident trooper's office in Sprague, the incident happened at West Main Street and Park Avenue.
Troopers described the truck as a 2000s Chevy single cab 2500 with black rims and a red plow.
Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the driver is asked to call 860-822-3000 extension 207.
Details about who or what the driver hit were not released.
