BOZRAH, CT (WFSB) -- CT State Police are looking to identify suspects accused in a Bozrah burglary.
It happened on Monday at a home on Salem Turnpike, police said.
The suspects got into a home between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and stole several items.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-465-5400.
