DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for information after a reported shooting in Durham.
They said someone fired gunshots into a home at 103 Haddam Quarter Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
There were no reported injuries.
Troopers are hoping the public can help identify the individual or individuals responsible.
Anyone with information can contact state police at 860-399-2120. Callers can remain anonymous.
