LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- State police are looking for information from anyone who was traveling through Litchfield on Monday afternoon.

This request comes as police continue to investigate a homicide that happened on Monday outside a Litchfield law office.

Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime is looking for anyone who was traveling in the area of Route 202 in Litchfield on Monday, June 7, between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., who may have witnessed any erratic operation or interaction between two vehicles that were heading eastbound.

The vehicles in question were described as a 2002 brown Saab 9-3SE and a 2016 black Audi A5 convertible. Both had Connecticut registrations.

The deadly shooting happened at 46 West Street on Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, police identified him as 39-year-old Matthew Bromley.

Police identify man shot and killed outside Litchfield law office Police have identified a man who was shot and killed outside a law office in Litchfield on Monday afternoon.

Police said he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The law office where the shooting happened outside of was Cramer & Anderson LLP.

On Monday, the law firm said the shooting involved partner Robert Fisher.

Police have identified Fisher as a "subject" of the investigation. A “subject” is what police said they call someone involved in an investigation but aren't sure if they will face charges.

Earlier this week, police had said the shooter was identified and was cooperating with investigators. Police also said the shooter was licensed to carry a gun.

A firearm was recovered on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 626 7922.