BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police are looking for a vehicle connected to a recent shooting.
Last Wednesday, around 3 p.m., police received reports about a shooting that happened on I-95 north near exit 28 in Bridgeport.
The shooting was related to a possible road rage incident.
The suspected vehicle involved is a blue Honda Odyssey, early 2000-2009, fully tinted with a black front bumper.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 203-696-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.