BOZRAH, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police are looking for a man following a stabbing that happened in Bozrah.
Steven Hasselbacher, 31, was involved in an altercation in the town on Sunday, troopers said.
A person was severely injured from the stabbing.
State police said there is an outstanding warrant for Hasselbacher's arrest.
He's wanted on charges of first-degree assault, violation of a protective order, reckless endangerment and threatening.
State police said full extradition in New England and New York has been authorized.
Hasselbacher was described as standing 5'11" tall, weighing 145 pounds and having brown hair and green eyes.
Troopers urged people not to approach him if they see him.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 860-465-5400.
