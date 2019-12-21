KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - State Police are working to identify two theft suspects after a wallet was stolen in Killingly.
Police say a wallet was stolen from a customer's pocketbook at the T J Maxx in Killingly on Monday.
The female pictured then used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at the Stop & Shop in Killingly, CVS in Plainfield, and Target in Lisbon, said police.
Police say the male pictured was with the female at Target.
State Police also shared a picture of the male and female's vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Poplawski at 860-779-4900 Ext. #2035.
