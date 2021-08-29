WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - State police said Monday they are seeking the public's help in a fatal shooting in Windsor Locks
What detectives know so far is on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at approximately 7:35 p.m. troopers received a report of an unresponsive male on the I-91 Northbound Exit 42 off-ramp, in Windsor Locks.
Responding Troopers located an unresponsive adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds; the male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Unit were requested and responded to the scene.
Any witnesses to this fatal shooting are asked to contact Detectives at Troop H at 860-534-1000. All calls will remain confidential.
