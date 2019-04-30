MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police are equipping parents and guardians with what they need to know in order to keep children safe on the internet.
Troopers said it's not just about maintaining a watchful eye, but understanding how smartphone and tablet applications work.
They acknowledge that there's a lot of them and that it can be hard to keep up with their updated features and functions.
They recommended three steps for safety.
The first starts with communication. In order to have the tools necessary to block unwanted contact between a child and a potentially dangerous stranger, parents need to know what their child is doing online.
That includes knowing about the apps they're using and how they are using them.
Once the parents know, they can begin the research. That's the second step. State police said parents can download the apps themselves to test them out and learn their parental controls.
Setting those parental controls is the third step.
Trooper Josue Dorelus said knowing how an app works will help to better understand if there are hidden functions, such as secret messaging or the ability to send and receive pictures.
"Trust is a big factor," Dorelus said. "At the end of the day we all want to trust our children, but in the same breath you have to have a better understanding of what’s happening underneath your roof, or what kind of contact they’re making with individuals from the outside world."
State police said they're hosting internet safety and social media awareness seminars every night this week.
A forum on Tuesday night will be held at the Breakthrough Magnet School in Hartford starting at 6 p.m.
Others are set for Wednesday in Trumbull, Thursday in Sterling and Saturday in East Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.