HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - State police said they're looking for a vehicle that was stolen in Haddam.
They said the carjacking took place in the area of Killingworth Road on Friday afternoon.
No weapon was said to have been involved. There's also no word on any injuries.
The vehicle was described as a gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson with a Connecticut registration plate number of 1AGKK3.
Troopers said the suspect is a man wearing a baseball cap with blue shorts.
The vehicle has damage to the driver's side door and was last seen heading towards Higganum Center.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
