HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - State police said they're looking for a vehicle that was stolen in Higganum.
Surveillance video shows who police believe to be the suspect.
They said the carjacking took place in the area of Killingworth Road on Friday afternoon.
State police said a woman confronted a man that was in the process of stealing her car out of her open garage.
The homeowner saw the suspect in the driver's seat. She opened the car door during a confrontation, but the suspect backed out of the driveway.
The woman fell and suffered minor injuries.
No weapon was said to have been involved.
The vehicle was described as a gray 2014 Hyundai Tucson with a Connecticut registration plate number of 1AGKK3.
Troopers said the suspect is a white man described as having a medium build, approximately 5'10", between the age of 30 and 40-years-old, with possible goatee facial hair, and short brown hair.
He was seen wearing sunglasses, a light colored baseball cap, dark colored knee length shorts, dark high top footwear, and was carrying a dark colored backpack or bag.
The vehicle has damage to the driver's side door and was last seen heading towards Higganum Center.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
