SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses who saw a deadly pedestrian strike on Interstate 84 in Southington.
According to state police, Andy Azab, 62, of Oakville, was killed while trying to help the victim of a previous crash.
Azab was struck around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the left lane of I-84 eastbound just west of the exit 28 on-ramp.
Troopers said he was helping a driver whose vehicle was disabled on the left side of the highway.
After Azab was hit, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver who state police said struck Azab was not hurt, but the person's vehicle needed to be towed because of disabling damage.
No charges were filed in the case.
However, state police said they are continuing to investigate.
They asked anyone with information, or with dash camera video of the incident, to give them a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.