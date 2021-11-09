DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for anyone who may have seen a four-vehicle crash that happened in Danbury on Monday.

At least one person was seriously hurt and several others suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened in the area of exit 1 on Interstate 84 west around 2:15 p.m.

A two car rollover on I-84 Westbound in Danbury caused serious injuries and closures earlier today, November 8.

A driver headed west in the right lane of I-84 west was followed by four separate drivers in succession, the fourth of which was behind the wheel of a tractor trailer.

When traffic slowed due to congestion, troopers said the tractor trailer driver slammed into the rear of the third driver's Nissan Pathfinder.

The collision caused the Pathfinder, which had three occupants, to go off the road to the right and roll down an embankment. It came to a stop against a tree. One of the three people in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. The other two suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the tractor trailer continued straight on the highway and hit the back of the second driver's vehicle. The second vehicle then struck the back of the first driver's vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered a suspected minor injury, according to troopers.

Neither the person in the first vehicle nor the tractor trailer driver were hurt.

State police asked any witnesses to give them a call at 203-267-2200.