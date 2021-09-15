WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police are asking anyone that may have witnessed a crash Wednesday evening to give them a call.
It happened around 5 in the area of Sherman Hill Road.
A motorcycle was involved in the collision. It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Scott Flaton or Officer Rich Marsh at 203-263-3400.
Further details regarding the crash weren't immediately available.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.