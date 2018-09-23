SHERMAN, CT (WFSB) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Sunday.
Police said the armed robbery happened in the area of Route 37.
The car involved was a light blue Honda According with unknown plates and the front bumper of the car completely missing.
A handgun was displayed during the robbery.
The driver is described as a heavy set black male, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, light beard, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
The passenger in the car is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, completely bald, has a long grey beard, and was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt with blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop A.
