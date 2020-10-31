SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Bethel man is facing several charges after authorities found drugs and needles in his vehicle.
According to State Police, troopers responded to the I-84 commuter lot in Southbury around 9:15 Thursday morning to investigate a parked vehicle that had been allegedly misusing a license plate.
Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the vehicle and subsequently detained the operator, later identified as 31-year-old Peter Wertz of Bethel.
A search of Wertz's vehicle resulted in the seizure of twenty-two bindles of heroin, nine hypodermic needles, and fourteen, what are believed to be, Xanax pills.
Wertz was then placed under arrest and charged with improper use of a license marker, illegal storage of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is slated to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court in December.
