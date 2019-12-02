MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A state police sergeant arrested in connection with a crash that happened in September had his case continued on Monday.
Sgt. John McDonald, 37, faced a judge in Middletown on Monday morning.
McDonald was charged with second-degree assault, drunk driving, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign.
The crash happened on Sept. 25 in Oxford, state police said.
Troopers said McDonald was driving his assigned state vehicle when he ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle.
A woman and her daughter were in the other vehicle and were hurt.
McDonald was also hurt. Due to the extent of his injuries, officials said he was never given a sobriety test.
He was instead taken to the hospital where he refused treatment, including a blood-alcohol test.
State police looked into the case and eventually suspended McDonald with pay on Nov. 14.
He was arrested on Nov. 19.
Read the full arrest warrant for McDonald here.
He's due back in court in January.
