SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut State Police sergeant was arrested on Friday for the second time in less than a year.
Sgt. Gregory Smith was booked by Southington police for violating a protective order and scheduled to face a judge on Monday in New Britain.
Southington police told Channel 3 that Smith turned himself in to them after learning about a warrant for his arrest.
It charged him with two counts of violation of a protective order.
According to Southington police, Smith went to the victim's apartment complex on Dec. 24, 2019. At the time, the order was in place to prohibit Smith from speaking to the victim.
Them on Jan. 11, 2020, police said Smith sent a text message to the victim, which was also a violation of the order.
The incidents were reported to Southington police on Jan. 21.
He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Smith's first arrest happened over the summer.
In July of 2019, Smith was arrested by state police for domestic violence following a complaint by his wife.
He was charged with assault, threatening, and reckless endangerment.
According to state police, Smith has been on administrative suspension without police powers since his first arrest.
Following his arrest last week, Smith was put on a leave of absence, state police said.
A separate internal affairs investigation was initiated.
