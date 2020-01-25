SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut State Police Sergeant was arrested on Friday for the second time in less than one year.
Sgt. Gregory Smith was booked by Southington Police based on a warrant, according to State Police.
At this time it is unclear what is in the arrest warrant.
In July of 2019, Smith was arrested by Troop K for domestic violence following a complaint by his wife.
He was charged with assault, threatening, and reckless endangerment.
According to State Police, Smith has been on administrative suspension without Police powers since his first arrest.
Following his arrest last night, Smith is on a leave of absence, State Police said.
A separate internal affairs investigation has been initiated.
No information is available from Southington Police at this time.
Note: The above mugshot of Sgt. Greg Smith was taken Jul. 12, 2019.
