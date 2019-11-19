SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – A state police sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI following an accident involving an off-duty car in September.
On Sept. 25, state police said Sgt. John McDonald ran a stop sign on Airport Road in Southbury in his police cruiser after leaving Black Hog Brewery. He then t-boned a car occupied by a woman and her 19-year-old daughter.
McDonald has been on paid administrative suspension since November 14.
On Tuesday, State Police charged McDonald with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, reckless driving, and failure to obey a stop sign.
At the time of the crash, due to the extent of McDonald’s injuries, he was never given a sobriety test. He was taken to the hospital.
Once he was there, he refused treatment, which included a blood test.
Investigators say surveillance video appears McDonald was drinking at least eight beers before getting behind the wheel of his patrol car.
Colonel Stavros Melekas says it's not easy to arrest one of your own, but in this case it was necessary.
"It's not comfortable, it's not comfortable for anyone and we have to do our due diligence and keep it up on him like that," Melekas said.
McDonald was at a retirement party at the brewery.
He was released on a promise to appear and given a court date of December 2.
The woman in the other car, Lisa Conway, filed a lawsuit against the state, McDonald, and Black Hog Brewery.
The internal investigation into McDonald is still ongoing and will likely play a role into whether McDonald will be fired or not.
Read the full arrest warrant here.
