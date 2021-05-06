OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut State Police sergeant charged with drunk driving after a off-duty crash in 2019 was sentenced on Thursday.
Sgt. John McDonald will not serve jail time but will have two years of probation after pleading no contest to two counts of reckless endangerment.
According to investigators, McDonald ran a stop sign then slammed into another car on Sept. 25, 2019. A woman and her daughter were in the car that was struck, and both were seriously injured.
State police sergeant charged with DUI after off-duty crash
Surveillance footage showed McDonald was heavily drinking at the Black Hog Brewery before the crash.
The woman injured in the crash, Lisa Conroy, sued McDonald over the crash.
Black Hog Brewing settles lawsuit with woman injured in crash involving a state trooper
McDonald remains with suspended police powers and on administrative assignment.
State police released a statement saying in part, “Now that the criminal aspect of this case has been adjudicated, the internal affairs investigation can be completed. Once the internal affairs investigation is completed, the administrative investigation will be sent to the Office of Labor Relations for administrative disposition in conjunction with the current collective bargaining agreement.”
More information regarding the administration investigation will be released once the investigation has bee completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.