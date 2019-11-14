SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – A State Police sergeant has been suspended after being involved in a crash after leaving a brewery.
On September 25, state police say Sgt. John McDonald ran a stop sign on Airport Road in Southbury in his police cruiser after leaving Black Hog Brewery.
He then t-boned a car carrying a woman, Lisa Conroy, and her 19-year-old daughter.
On Thursday, the police commissioner moved to suspend McDonald and he was placed on paid administrative leave and has been stripped of his badge.
No criminal charges have been filed against McDonald at this point.
At the time of the crash, due to the extent of McDonald’s injuries, he was never given a sobriety test. He was taken to the hospital, but once he got there, he refused treatment, which included a blood test.
McDonald was at a retirement party at the brewery. There are still questions about whether he violated state police policy by consuming alcohol prior to driving a state-owned car.
"This is not a reflection of the professionalism and great work of the Connecticut State Police. It is a reflection of the professionalism and hard work of the investigators," said Brian Foley, executive assistant to the Commissioner of the Connecticut State Police.
Conroy, filed a lawsuit against the state, McDonald, and Black Hog Brewery.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
