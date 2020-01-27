MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A state police sergeant accused of causing a crash last fall is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.
Sgt. John McDonald is due in Middletown Superior Court.
RELATED: State police sergeant charged with DUI
According to investigators, McDonald ran a stop sign then slammed into another vehicle on Sept. 25, 2019.
Two women in the other vehicle were seriously hurt.
Surveillance footage showed that McDonald was heavily drinking at the Black Hog Brewery before the crash.
RELATED: Black Hog Brewer settles suit with woman hurt in crash
He was off duty at the time.
McDonald was charged with driving under the influence.
RELATED: Sergeant suspended for role in crash
He remains suspended.
