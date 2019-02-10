WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has closed I-91 Northbound near Exit 25 in Wethersfield, said state police.
Police say a wrong way driver struck another car head on.
According to police serious injuries are reported.
The crash is still an active scene. Police say the highway may remain closed for a couple more hours.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.