To keep motorcyclists safe, State Police are encouraging everyone to share the road and be alert.
State Police posted a list of tips for both drivers and riders.
If you’re a driver, here are some things to keep in mind:
• Come to a complete stop at an intersection and look both ways for approaching traffic
• Do not tailgate a motorcycle and keep a reasonable distance
• Do not ride next to motorcyclists in their lane or crowd them
• Remember weather impacts riders differently
Tips if you’re a motorcyclist:
• Wear a motorcycle helmet
• Do not weave in and out of traffic
• Make yourself visible by turning on your headlights, wearing bright colored clothing, and using your bike signals
• Avoid riding between lanes of slow-moving or stopped traffic
The most important thing, for both drivers and riders, is to be aware of your surroundings.
“Drivers need to be aware that there are other vehicles on the road so drivers should always turn their heads, give themselves a couple of seconds to turn their heads before making that lane maneuver because there are other vehicles, there are other motorcycles on the roadway,” said Sergeant Dwight Washington of Connecticut State Police.
Sergeant Washington also said to remember to be extra careful.
"There's no such thing as a fender bender with a motorcycle. It's either going to result in a serious injury accident or it's going to result in a fatality," he said.
You can see the full list of tips from State Police here.
(1) comment
you didn't tell drivers to get off the F%@$%ing phone
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.