ELLINGTON (WFSB) - State Police are sharing a Ring video showing vehicle break-ins in hopes of finding the suspects.
Police are also stressing the importance of locking your car each night and removing valuables from them.
According to the police, in the video, which you can watch here, the suspects are seems hiding their faces and using what appears to be latex gloves.
Police believe these suspects are also aware they are being seem on camera and go to these lengths to avoid detection.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.