WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Travelers at Bradley International Airport may notice more canines at the security lines this summer.
Connecticut State Police teamed up with TSA to put several passenger screening canine teams at the airport.
Officials said this will help enhance airport security and keep passengers safe and secure.
The canines skillfully navigate among large groups of people, and can pinpoint the source of an explosive odor.
“It's very challenging. It's fun to challenge these dogs to see what type of odors they can detect, distances, it’s incredible what they can pick up,” said State Police Trooper First Class Todd Gauvin.
The dogs went through 12 weeks of training in San Antonio, Texas.
