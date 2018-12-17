COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - State police announced on Monday that they will be aggressive in their patrols for drunk drivers during the Christmas holiday weekend.
Troop K in Colchester said their enforcement will run from Thursday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 26.
State police said there will be additional troopers on the roads during that period of time.
Troop K said it will be patrolling Route 2 from Marlborough to Bozrah and Routes 66, 85, 11, 6 and 384.
In addition to drunk driving, troopers said they'll be on the lookout for seat belt violations, along with texting-while-driving violators and other distracted driving problems.
They'll also be monitoring for speeders.
