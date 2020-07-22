MOOSUP, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut State Police Trooper has been charged with workers’ compensation fraud.
Connecticut’s Division of Criminal Justice said Kevin Moore of Moosup was charged with one count of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community.
According to the arrest warrant, Moore sustained a back injury while working in July of 2019.
He was placed on a temporary total disability by his doctor. The Division of Criminal Justice said temporary total disability is essential wage replacement benefits paid by the employer’s workers’ compensation insurance carrier.
In November of 2019 to February 2020, an investigative surveillance team was conducted on Moore to determine if he was exceeding the physical limitations set forth by his doctor.
The Division of Criminal Justice said while Moore was receiving the benefits from his job as a state trooper, he owned and ran a T-shirt silk screening business, which he received payments for the shirts he supplied.
The investigation team determined that between November 2019 and May 2020, Moore received approximately $47,000, which he was not entitled to.
Moore was released on a written promise to appear in court and is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.
