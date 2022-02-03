FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state police trooper was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Route 9 Wednesday evening.
State police say the crash happened on Route 9 North near Exit 30 around 4:09 p.m.
Officials say a state police cruiser was parked in the turnaround area on Route 9 North near Exit 30.
A vehicle with New York plates was traveling in the left lane before driving into the shoulder and onto the embankment, police said.
Police say the vehicle then struck the passenger side of the parked state police cruiser.
The state trooper inside the cruiser was taken to New Britain Hospital with injuries to the head, neck, and back.
The operator of the other vehicle was found at fault in the crash for failure to maintain established lane.
