HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A state police trooper and another driver were injured during a crash in Hartford on Tuesday night.
State police said around 9:39 p.m., a trooper was involved in a crash on I-91 south near exit 27.
It was reported that the trooper was seated inside his cruiser, which was in a stationary position in a left lane construction pattern.
The trooper had to be extricated from his cruiser.
Both the trooper and the other driver were brought to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
