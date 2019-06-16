FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut state trooper was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday morning on I-95 in Fairfield, said officials.
Police say a trooper was checking on a disabled vehicle in the median of I-95 Northbound about a quarter mile south of Exit 22 in Fairfield. The trooper’s police cruiser was stopped behind the disabled vehicle with its emergency lights on.
According to police, a vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it veered into the left shoulder and hit the rear of the police cruiser. The cruiser was then pushed into the disabled vehicle.
The trooper and the operator of the third vehicle were extricated from their vehicles by the Fairfield Fire Department, officials said.
Police say the trooper was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the third vehicle, as well as the operator of the disabled vehicle and a passenger were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital for minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.
Witnesses are urged to contact State Police Troop G at 203-696-2500.
