MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut State Police Trooper was involved in a crash on I-84 in Manchester on Friday night.
State Police said Troopers from Troop H responded to a car accident near exit 63 on I-84 in Manchester where it was found that a state police trooper was involved.
Officials said injuries were reported and involved people were brought to area hospitals. It is not known at this time if the trooper was injured.
The extent of all of the injuries in unknown at this time.
CT State Police remain on the scene to investigate the crash.
No additional details were provided at this time.
