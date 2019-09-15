TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – State police troopers and a K9 rescued a female assault victim in Tolland on Thursday, officials said.
Police say the incident happened around 6:44 p.m. on Route 30.
As troopers investigated a minor car crash at the intersection of Route 30 and Hunter Road, they saw a blue Honda Fit driving erratically on Hunter Road, officials said.
Troopers saw a female passenger in the vehicle yelling for help while the male driver assaulted her, said police.
Police say the driver sped through the intersection after troopers turned on their emergency lights and sirens to signal the vehicle to stop.
When the vehicle came to a stop, the male driver got out and lead the troopers on a foot pursuit.
K9 Drago helped troopers capture and identify the suspect, police said.
The suspect has been identified as David Sallstrom.
Police determined Sallstrom was the subject of a court-issued Protection Order.
Police say Sallstrom was arrested and charged with related offenses.
