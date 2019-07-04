DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- State Police are seeking the help of the public to try and identify a man who was involved in a serious crash.
The crash happened on Route 8 southbound in Derby at Exit 17 around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to Police, the man is approximately 40-years-old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 160 pounds.
He has a heart tattoo on his right arm and "JABA" tattooed on his left forearm.
Police said he was wearing black jeans over multicolored pajama bottoms and black Air Jordan sneakers.
The man and the driver are unable to speak with investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop I in Bethany at 203-393-4200.
