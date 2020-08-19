NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - State police need help to identify a person was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Sunday night.
According to troopers, they received 911-calls about two pedestrians walking on I-95 north between exits 15 and 16 around 9:15 p.m.
Moments later, callers advised state police that one of them had been struck and was lying in the left lane.
Responding troopers determined that that a driver was traveling in the right lane when she struck him.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead by Norwalk EMS on scene.
He ended up being struck numerous times by passing vehicles.
Next of kin notification has not yet been made because troopers have been unable to identify him.
The incident is still under investigation.
(1) comment
I bet the sound and feeling of striking a human being with a motor vehicle provides for unforgettable experience.
