MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A lawsuit filed by the Connecticut State Police Union and three state troopers takes aim at the Connecticut State Police promotion process.
The lawsuit claims State Police changed the promotion system in September of 2019, going from a merit-based scored system required by law, to a subjective one that allows for bias and favoritism in decisions.
The three troopers named in the lawsuit were all denied promotions, and say the new system opens things up for more legal action, saying if other individuals are “invalidly promoted,” qualified Connecticut State Police Union members who aren’t promoted could challenge the system.
The lawsuit goes on to say, in part, “these members will be able to bring claims, including claims of illegal race, gender, age, disability or other forms of discrimination and there will be no objective, merit-based system which will support the selection of the candidate that was chosen by the Commissioner of his agent.”
Channel 3 reached out to State Police for a comment but has not yet heard back.
To read the full lawsuit, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.