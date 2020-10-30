HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two weeks after the governor directed Connecticut State Police to provide extra resources to the city of Hartford, the Union is firing back with a letter expressing “extreme disappointment” in the governor's decision.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont, at the request of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, directed state police to provide additional resources in the city of Hartford following an uptick in violence being seen.
In a letter to Lamont, the CT State Police Union said it is disappointed in this decision, which they said was made knowing CT State Police is understaffed.
“Moreover, when you signed the Police Accountability Bill into law, you failed to understand the unintended consequences, which has resulted in a significant increase in violent crimes throughout Connecticut,” the letter said.
The controversial police reform law took effect on Oct. 1 after Gov. Lamont signed it back in July. The bill makes it easier for citizens to sue individual officers in state court, but they would only be held financially liable if they knowingly broke the law. The burden can also be shifted to individual towns and cities.
While the bill doesn’t get rid of qualified immunity, it creates a more stringent review process, and decertifies rogue officers.
Since the bill passed, the union letter said police have seen an increase in violent crimes happening in Hartford, Meriden, New Haven, and Waterbury.
The letter said Connecticut State Police has 940 state troopers to cover the entire state, and has seen a reduction of nearly 350 troopers since 2009. It said the city of Hartford has 410 police officers.
“Furthermore, Mayor Bronin recently stated that the million-dollar reduction in Hartford Police Department's budget had ‘zero impact on our staffing.’ If true, one must ask why crime has risen and why you felt it necessary to assign our Troopers within the City of Hartford,” the letter said.
Additionally, the union is asking the governor to suspend the effective date of the “use of force” section of the Police Accountability Bill to allow sufficient time for employers to provide the proper training.
The union said this changes the 'use of force' standards that were taught for the past 40 years.
"Instead, your new law states effective October 1, 2020, police officers are only justified in using force that is "objectively reasonable," for which your administration has failed to define or ensure the adequate training has been provided to our Troopers. This will not only cause our Troopers to hesitate when forced to protect themselves or others, it has unnecessarily and adversely impacted public safety. The men and women of the Connecticut State Police, who dedicate their lives to fulfilling their oath of office to protect the public, and the citizens of Connecticut, deserve better," the union said.
Read the full letter from the union to the governor here.
