HARTFORD (WFSB) - New year's eve may be soggy, but it's not dampening the spirits of thousands who are expected to go out and celebrate.
That could come with consequences, so tonight, we're getting an eyewitness perspective from a state trooper.
Throughout the weekend, you've seen the signs along the interstate warning about drunk driving.
Right now, in addition to that, the driving rain is making it tough to see, so police are urging drivers to stay focused and safe tonight.
"It's going to be busy in a couple of waves," Troop Matt Gustafson said." Probably around 8 o'clock it'll start picking up again for people going out to parties."
For 10 years, Gustafson has been keeping the state safe. From his experience, he knows new year's eve is a unique night.
Unlike bars that get out at 2 a.m., tonight, danger lurks as soon as the sun goes down, but picks up after midnight.
"It's going to ebb and flow from midnight to probably throughout the morning commute," Tpr. Gustafson said. "You never know how late some parties will go tonight. We want everyone to get home safely."
During our hour and a half with him, we made several stops. A couple for broken down cars, but two others were for cars that didn't have their headlights on.
"You just didn't have any lights on, no rear and no front," Tpr. Gustafson told a driver Monday.
In both cases tonight, drivers say they simply forgot and were let go with a warning, but Tpr. Gustafson says mistakes like that could be an indication that someone is impaired.
"Certain things you could overlook, like seat-belt, headlights, possibility of swaying between lanes, but speeding and no headlights are good indications that something else might be going on," Tpr. Gustafson said.
Thankfully, during our ride along, everyone stayed within the speed limit and we didn't notice any impaired driving.
Gustafson says with the rainy conditions, anyone on the road needs to be extra careful.
"You want all your attention on the road and if you're driving impaired, even slightly, it's going to affect the way you can operate a motor vehicle," Tpr. Gustafson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.