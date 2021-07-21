(WFSB) - State Police have issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam in the area.
Authorities say the scam typically targets healthcare workers in the state.
The scammer will pose as a law enforcement official and notify the person that they have missed a court date.
If they don't pay the scammer the fee, they will be arrested.
If the fee is paid, the scammer says the charges will be dismissed.
State Police encourage residents to remain aware and to not answer any potential spam calls.
