BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) - A man driving a Dodge Charger tried to snag a recently-delivered package from a home in Bethlehem.
The suspect was caught on camera on Tuesday around 4 p.m.
According to state police, the attempted theft happened right after a FedEx driver delivered it.
The suspect failed.
Troopers described the suspect's vehicle as a newer model dark blue Charger with a red stripe on the hood and roof. It also had New York registration plates.
No other details about the incident were released.
"If you see something, say something," troopers wrote in a Facebook post. "Interstate criminal organizations and their actors commonly mail packages to residential addresses and wait nearby to retrieve them before a homeowner is even aware of the unexpected delivery."
Troopers urged people in the area to report suspicious activities to the State Police Troop L barracks at 860-626-7900.
