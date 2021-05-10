VERNON, CT (WFSB) – The FDA has granted emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.
Just like with the 16 and 17-year-olds, parents will need to be present during the vaccine, and expect most, if not all, sites that currently offer the Pfizer vaccine to have them available for children.
FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15
“Connecticut is a real leader in terms of overall young people getting vaccinated,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
On Monday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont announced 57 percent of Connecticut’s resides have been vaccinated, and in a matter of days, expect that number to surge as the FDA cleared the way for the Pfizer dose to be administered to 12 through 15-year-olds.
“While there’s a lot of noise in and around vaccinations, I think over time you’re going to see more and more people with the confidence to know it allows their kids to get back to school safely,” Lamont said.
The state is ready for this next group to be vaccinated. More Pfizer doses have been ordered, precisely for this age group.
Since parents need to be present at the time of the vaccination, expect the days where no one needs to miss work or school to be the busiest at vaccination sites.
“Weekends are the preferred option, so we’ll have a lot of expanded access this weekend coming up, both at your mass vaccination site, but also at pharmacies and a number of local health departments are going to do clinics,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
The state has kept the mass vaccination clinics open, waiting for this age group to be approved, but now the big question is will the kids go to get vaccinated.
“I’m a mental health worker, so I am in and out of people’s homes. For my safety, for theirs, for my family, I just wanted to be safe,” said Ilhan Braxton.
Another thing that’s important to note is that the dosage will be the same for the 12 through 15 -year-olds as it has been for everyone else, so the vaccination locations will not have to do anything differently. The FDA has said that when the vaccine is available for children younger than 12, the dosage will be different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.