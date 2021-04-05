HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A COVID-19 vaccine appointment shouldn’t be hard to come by in Connecticut, as 288,000 doses are coming into the state this week.
Even for those who have appointments booked, there could be earlier opportunities popping up soon as well.
Also this week, the state is rolling out 35 mobile vans that will go straight into the communities that may not have the ability to go to a pharmacy or a mass vaccination site.
Those who utilize this van service are asked to book an appointment, but soon they’ll operate like an ice cream truck, where they will park, and people can walk up and get their dose.
There are also about 300 pharmacies now offering vaccines, so the momentum continues to build.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont also committed to having indoor and outdoor graduations as well as parades.
He’s also expected to give an update on bars and indoor entertainment venues in a week.
“We ought to get about 60 percent of our people vaccinated by the end of April, or even a little sooner than that, in two weeks or so. I think that’ll be a tipping point there. A fair number of people were previously infected, probably in a mild way, asymptomatic way, so they may have some antibodies. So, we’re not at herd immunity yet, but we’re getting closer,” Lamont said.
The target for herd immunity was not defined by Lamont on Monday, but previously medical experts have suggested it should be between 70 and 85 percent.
