HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Along with rolling back several other restrictions, masks will no longer be required for vaccinated people indoors or outdoors starting on Wednesday.
Wearing masks outdoors will no longer be mandated for anyone.
The state is leaving it up to businesses to let their customers know if they require masks.
Masks will still be required in healthcare facilities, public and private transit, childcare centers, and prisons. The state says they want to continue mask wearing in schools a bit longer as well since most students aren’t vaccinated yet.
Governor Ned Lamont said officials will be watching hospitalization numbers and capacity to see if there is an infection threshold for putting back restrictions.
“We know from a year ago, we had very good numbers, July, August, September. Then it went up, it went up in October, November, so that’s what we would watch for. It may be a little bump for fall compared to last year, but if we got 80 percent of our people vaccinated, it won’t be bad,” Lamont said.
