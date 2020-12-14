HARTFORD( WFSB) - The state's first significant snowfall of the season could reach us this Wednesday.
People are already stocking up, and public works crews are getting ready.
"I went shopping for grocery and I also got new tires for my car," George William of Hartford said.
While others are waiting until Wednesday to see how bad it gets, they have the essentials covered.
"Making sure the snow blower is ready to go and we have gas, and stuff at home for a few days," Debra Murphy said.
Contractors like Rich Baldi are getting ready to clear snow and dig hundreds of people out.
"As much prep work as you do, there’s always things that go wrong," Baldi said Monday.
His team is making sure the equipment is running properly, so they can hit the roads Wednesday evening.
In West Haven, the public works crews are dusting off their equipment.
"We’ve been doing this a long time, we’re doing very well," fleet supervisor Robert Orifice said. "We’re ready to go here"
